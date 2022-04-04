Residents reporting more late-night disturbances in Italian Village

A woman was shot in the neck near the Fox in the Snow bar early Sunday morning but is expected to survive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sunday's early morning shooting in the Italian Village was another act of violence that had residents expressing their concern on social media, with many are asking what is happening to their neighborhoods.

The shooting started in the parking lot of the Fox in the Snow around 3 a.m. Sunday. Police heard the gunshots and responded.

Police said a gunshot victim drove herself to North High Street and East 4th Street, less than a mile away, and flagged down an officer. A 26-year-old woman was shot in the neck but is going to be OK, according to police.

The victims told police they were trying to get out of the Fox in the Snow parking lot and another car was blocking the exit and then an argument happened as the victims tried to leave. Community members say this kind of violence must stop.

"Oftentimes, residences are reporting hearing fights outside of bars late night,” said Chet Ridenour, the Short North Block Watch Coordinator.

Ridenour said that in general residents are reporting more late-night gatherings at bars and restaurants, which are leading to noise complaints and further issues in the neighborhood.

"People have been bottled up, not only with the cold weather but just with the COVID restrictions, so it's a very combustible thing that you have,” said Columbus Police Spokesman Sergeant James Fuqua.

Fuqua said that as the weather warms up, police will see an increase in illegal activity including narcotics, assault and drag racing.

"Unfortunately, with the people who want to engage in legal activity and do positive things, that's also going to bring in a crowd of people that have bad intentions,” Fuqua said.

According to our interactive CrimeTracker 10 map, in just the one-mile radius of Fox in the Snow, from January to April this year there have been 62 reports of assaults, homicides and weapons. In 2021, there were 38 reports. In 2020, there were 97 reports.

However, city-wide Sergeant Fuqua says numbers are going down.

"We're actually seeing a decrease in violent crime right now. So what happened over the weekend was an anomaly and it's unfortunate that it happened,” Fuqua said.

According to Columbus police, from Jan. 1 to April 1, in 2021 Columbus had 51 homicides, versus 28 so far this year.

The city also had 408 felonious assaults in that same time period last year, versus 272 this year.