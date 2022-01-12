Police warn of burglars targeting Grove City neighborhood

Four times in three days, homes in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood were broken into during the night.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Grove City police are searching for the person or persons responsible for burglarizing several homes in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood over the Thanksgiving weekend.

"The unique thing about these cases is people were home. Usually, our burglars are during the day when people are at work, and this was in the evening and overnight hours when people were home," said Lt. Jason Stern with Grove City police.

The first incident happened on Nov. 25 in the 4700 block of Dunmann Way, police said. A couple returned home from lunch and found a rear window partially opened and the screen of the window torn out.

On Nov. 26, a couple found a kitchen window with a screen that had been cut. One resident was missing $50 in cash and found a check for $2,400 written out to an unknown person.

Two days later, two burglaries were reported on Crosshurst Court. One home had $250 stolen from purses. Residents in the other home didn't notice that anything was missing.

"In general, on any crime, most people report they feel pretty violated, and obviously that just compounds the more serious and violent the crime is. And in this case, it’s an intrusion into their home. I can only imagine how violated these folks feel," Stern said.