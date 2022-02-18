Police searching for 17-year-old charged in fatal shooting outside Columbus hotel

Harrison Finklea has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 42-year-old Jonathan Reddy on Feb. 3.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says they have identified a 17-year-old who is wanted for the fatal shooting of a man on the city’s north side earlier this month.

Police say Reedy met with Finklea at a hotel on East Dublin Granville Road. Finklea got into Reddy's vehicle and after a short interaction, he allededly shot Reddy.

Finklea fled the scene with a woman who was waiting nearby.

“Someone's got to have a conscience,” Jennifer Reddy, Jonathan’s wife, said.

Surrounded by their daughters and grandchild, Jennifer says Jonathan came from and created a beautiful family.

“He was goofy. He loved to laugh. He lit up the room. He wants us to laugh,” she described his personality.

Police say Finklea is not currently in custody. Jennifer is hoping someone will help find her husband’s killer.

“I want him to understand how bad he hurt us. I want to tell him to his face that I forgive him,” she said. “I'm not going to carry a burden of hate for what he did.”

Jonathan’s death was the 10th homicide in the city this year. To date, there have been 13 this year.