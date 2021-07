Police said the man stole numerous firearms, as well as other items.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of stealing various items, including firearms, from an apartment in northwest Columbus.

According to police, on July 2, a man broke into an apartment at Hayden Lofts between 8:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Police said the man stole numerous firearms, as well as other items. Authorities released surveillance videos in hopes to help identify the suspect.