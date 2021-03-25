Police: Juveniles not facing charges after chasing autistic 12-year-old with BB gun in Columbus park

Columbus police say they were able to get the juveniles to put the BB gun down before anyone got hurt.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two juveniles are not facing charges after Columbus police say they chased an autistic 12-year-old boy with what appeared to be a gun.

Police were called to Livingston Park near Nationwide Children's Hospital after 911 calls about the incident.

When officers got to the park around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, police say they learned the gun was actually a BB gun. However, it had an extender on it and the juveniles had a real bullet.

“This could have been another tragically national incident where an officer could have potentially shot and killed a kid who had a fake gun,” said Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua.

“They were threatening this 12-year-old kid. It's really sad because this 12-year-old kid also suffered from autism. Imagine the terror in this 12-year-old's mind,” Fuqua said.

In the last four months, Fuqua says Columbus police have confiscated 267 guns from people ages 14-23. One out of every six of those were stolen.

Fuqua says it appears the juveniles understood just how dangerous of a situation they created.