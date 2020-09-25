Police investigating jewelry theft from Powell home

Police say thieves knew exactly where to go when they broke into a Powell home and stole a safe filled with expensive necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

“The suspects entered and targeted only the master bedroom and were familiar with the location of high-quality jewelry and where the safe was located,” according to a news release from Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

The release also states the person who lived at the home returned on Sunday, September 13 and found someone had forced their way in.

Ring camera footage showed three Hispanic males pushing a safe from the master bedroom through the house and into a white Toyota 4-Runner that was waiting outside.

There is damage to the rear passenger side of the SUV from the driver of the getaway car hitting a large planter while backing up to the front door of the home.

The thieves also removed the rear -license plate to lessen the chances of getting caught.