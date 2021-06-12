Police increase patrols in retail parking lots to thwart car break-ins during holiday season

Police say the best way to make sure you don't become the next victim is to make sure you lock your car and never leave things like purses and electronics out.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Columbus and Hilliard police have increased patrols in mall and retail parking lots during the holiday season.

Hilliard Lieutenant Doug Lightfoot said the division has taken four reports of car break-ins in the last three weeks, but also said most people don't file a report.

In one of those break-ins, two shotguns were taken from a truck.

“It was a smash and grab. They smashed out the back window of this vehicle and took the guns that were on the floorboards,” Lightfoot said.

Police said the best way to make sure you don't become the next victim is to make sure you lock your car and never leave things like purses and electronics out. That just invites thieves.

“I call it the five-finger discount time. This is when people are out looking to take property out of cars,” said Columbus Police Community Liaison Officer Larry Geis.

Police said you need to do your part so you don't become a victim.