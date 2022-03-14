Columbus police called to Podunk’s Bar 47 times in the past year

One woman was killed, three men were injured in a shooting outside the bar on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said they have been called to Podunk’s 47 times over the last year and neighbors who live in the area say they're sick of it.

“We've had bullets go whizzing by as we're sitting in the backyard,” said one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous. "Our family, in particular, called the police probably six to eight times in the last two years that we've lived here.”

Neighbors are hoping to gather letters to make it part of the deed on the property that no one can operate with a liquor license.

“We're very concerned, by ‘we’ I mean my neighbors,” they said.

The latest incident last week is what got the ball rolling. Just before 2 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the bar on East Dublin-Granville Road.

Court records say that on surveillance footage you can see Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman get into a fight with another man, security guards attempted to break it up.

The records say an unknown car dropped off a weapon to Coffman in the parking lot. He shot at the guy he was initially fighting, causing others in the parking lot to fire.

“The safety of my family, the safety of my neighbors are at risk any time. Something like this happens and it's at some point we have to point fingers at the bar, the bar manager, the bar owners,” said one neighbor.