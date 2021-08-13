Police: Armed robberies in Columbus increased by 17.5% this year

Columbus police say there are a few factors for the increase for armed robberies in the city.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There has been a 17.5% spike in robberies year to year in Columbus and it is causing concern with parents and neighbors.

“When you look at it, it’s 202 more reports than last year,” says Sergeant Shaun Laird with the Columbus Division of Police Robbery Unit. “That’s 2020 more victims we have this year so it is concerning to us.”

Sgt. Laird says in 2020, robberies in Columbus totaled 1151 from January to mid-August. The number was relatively the same in 2019. But this year, it is higher – 1353 reports. That is an increase of 17.5%.

“I think there is some blowback from people not being in jail, due to COVID,” Laird explained.

He also cites two other potential factors behind the increase.

“There is a big push to reduce bond [in the courts]. And we kind of had basically in the city we had a sense of lawlessness last year that I think has manifested into bigger problems down the road.”

Whatever the reasons, the robbery spike is a concern to many business owners along Morse Road and State Route 161 which have seen a cluster of robberies in recent months.

A letter from the Community Liaison Officer for the Northland area of north Columbus recently made people aware of the rise in robberies west of Easton Town Center along the Morse Road corridor.

Officer Dan Yandrich wrote the robbers were “targeting individuals who carry purses while at gas pumps and while walking into some stores.”

The letter went on to say, “Please do not leave cars running and walk 10 to 15 feet away while out at public locations.”

A private Facebook group in Worthington also shared the officer’s warning with a story where thieves pulled up next to the car at the pump, opened the door and stole a phone and a purse.

“There really is something to the fact that if people are able to do crimes, some of them are small and some of those grow into bigger problems because there is a feeling that they are not held accountable for those things,” Sgt. Laird explains.

“We’re not trying to steer people away from different neighborhoods, what we do hope is if they do go into places like that there are some prevention things they can do.”

Sgt Laird says while pumping gas, lock your car door when you step out.