Police: 9 armed robberies occurred in 3-hour span near Ohio State's campus last weekend

Earlier this week, police said there were four robberies committed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after there were nine reported armed robberies near Ohio State's campus last weekend.

The robberies reportedly happened between 12:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. near the campus on Sunday.

Earlier this week, police said there were four robberies committed.

In each robbery, police said the victims were approached by two men wearing dark face masks. They say the suspects pulled out a gun, demanded the victims hand over their belongings and left.

All nine robberies happened within the three-hour period, which police say for that many robberies to happen is unprecedented.

Police say the city has seen a 20% jump in robberies since last year.

No one was injured during the robberies.

As far as suspects, police said they cannot discuss any leads at this time.