Police: 2 groups of juveniles arrested for stealing cars in Whitehall

Two groups of juveniles were arrested over the weekend for stealing cars in Whitehall. This comes two weeks after another group was arrested for the same crime.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police said officers arrested two groups of juveniles for stealing cars over the weekend. The arrests come about two weeks after police arrested a group of five juveniles for doing the same crime.

Katie Patty stayed at the Candlewood Suites in Whitehall to celebrate her birthday when her car was taken.

“We didn't notice it was missing or like hear anything about my car until my mom got up to walk my dog the next morning at about 7:30 and she didn't see it in the parking lot. She walked around the building and couldn't find it anywhere,” Patty said.

Images from Whitehall police body camera video show juveniles being arrested on Monday for a car. The juveniles were 12, 14 and 15-years-old, according to police. The police report shows one of them as Patty’s. One of the kids was 14 and had a gun, according to police.

Another trio of teens was arrested on Saturday, also for allegedly stealing a car.

Patty said police were able to get Patty's car back.

“I know there's something with the steering wheel broken and I know that they broke the window to get in, so I hope that I see my car again because I have like a suitcase of clothes in the trunk,” Patty said.

10TV has reported several times on the new trend of Hyundais and Kias being stolen. Patty's car is Hyundai. But she said the kids went after her car, even though her dad's car was parked right next to hers. Patty said her dad's car was unlocked and had the keys inside.