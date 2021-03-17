Police: 17-year-old steals car in Whitehall, hits undercover police vehicle twice

So far in 2021, 27 vehicles have been reported stolen in Whitehall. Of those, Whitehall police say 24 were stolen by juvenile suspects.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police says a juvenile led police on a high-speed chase and hit an undercover vehicle twice last week.

The chase happened on the morning of March 8 on East Livingston Avenue when detectives spotted two stolen vehicles with teens inside. One got away while police tried to stop the other.

Whitehall Deputy Police Chief Dan Kelso says the 17-year-old circled around the block and hit the undercover vehicle a second time while trying to escape.

“They think at least the second time might have even been an intentional hit because he had room to get around,” Kelso said.

Police tried to get the driver to stop but ended the pursuit when they thought it was too dangerous. The driver only escaped for a short time.

“We have been able to identify the people in that car. We've actually arrested them out of a different car a couple days later,” Kelso said.

Kelso said they were able to identify the driver of the other car as 18-year-old Demario Stargell.

“He had like a $20,000 bond out of a robbery. They told him not to have any more guns. Then we arrested him in a stolen car about 11 days later. Then he got like a $15,000 bond,” Kelso said, talking about Stargell's criminal record.

Kelso says Stargell was arrested again Tuesday night in another stolen car.

So far in 2021, 27 vehicles have been reported stolen in Whitehall. Of those, Whitehall police say 24 were stolen by juvenile suspects. At this time in 2020, there were 16 stolen vehicles.

Kelso says the problem of vehicles getting stolen is so widespread someone stole a Whitehall city truck Wednesday morning. Police aren't sure if the suspect is a juvenile.