Sheriff's office identifies persons of interest in Delaware County car thefts

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating five vehicle thefts from this past weekend.

“They come in spurts. It could be in the middle of the week. There's no rhyme or reason to it,” said Sergeant Mike Scalley.

Scalley said there wasn't one neighborhood or area targeted but some of the cars were left unlocked.

“We obviously have had our issues with Kia and Hyundais,” Scalley explained.

“From what I gather, they are the primary people in these groups that are doing this. We'll start with the top and work our way through the rest of the group just to let them know not to come to Delaware County,” Scalley said.

Two of the vehicle thefts happened on July 16 in Liberty Township and Orange Township. The other three thefts happened in Powell, Shawnee Hills and Polaris.

The Delaware County Sheriff's office says the recent thefts serve as a good reminder to protect your car by parking in well-lit areas and making sure your vehicle is always locked.

