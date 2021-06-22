OSHP seizing higher amounts of drugs, guns during traffic stops this year

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it’s getting more guns and drugs off state highways this year, compared to last.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it has seen a significant increase in the number of seizures of firearms and drugs on state highways this year, but there's more to know behind the numbers. Troopers are finding higher volumes of dangerous drugs.

"We have seen an increase in firearms seizures throughout the state. We know these firearms we have seized involve criminal activity. They're not just someone with a CCW permit," said Sgt. Christina Hayes, OSHP spokesperson.

Sgt. Hayes said the Ohio State Highway Patrol is seizing more guns and drugs from state highways this year. She said last year the numbers were low due to troopers focusing efforts on pandemic relief and protest events.

"We did get pulled away from the road for a little bit due to demonstrations and security details. We also did a lot of community involvement. At my post we went and delivered meals to residents who couldn't leave their house," she said.

However, taking a look at this year compared to the average of the last four years, the number of firearms seized is up to 968 so far this year compared to the four-year average of 646.

While the number of drug violations so far this year stands at 6,582 and appears to be similar to the average from the last four years, OSHP is seeing something significant.

When it comes to drug seizures the significant observation this year is the amount of the drugs they're seizing and that applies to cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

#Crimetracker10: @OSHP has seen an increase in the amount of illegal guns and drugs seized during traffic stops this year— making more interceptions before they arrive in communities near and far. The story coming up at 5&6 #10TV pic.twitter.com/8ZJ7diGRfp — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) June 22, 2021

For example, in January of this year troopers seized $102,000 of methamphetamine and cocaine during a traffic stop on Route 33 in Meigs County. Then in April, $60,000 dollars of fentanyl pills seized on Interstate 70 in Madison County.

So far this year, troopers have seized more than 30,000 grams of fentanyl compared to more than 26,000 grams in 2020 and 10,000 grams in 2019. They have seized more than 212,000 grams of methamphetamine.

Compare that to more than 40,000 grams in 2020 and more than 12,000 grams in 2019.