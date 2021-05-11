Columbus police detail results of 21-hour crime blitz operation

Every law enforcement agency in Franklin County held a similar crime blitz operation in September with the goal of stopping as much criminal activity as possible.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is announcing the results of its second enforcement sweep designed to crack down on crime on the city’s west side.

Dubbed “Operation Unity,” every law enforcement agency in Franklin County held a similar crime blitz operation in September with the goal of stopping as much criminal activity as possible across central Ohio.

At the time, the agencies took 32 illegal guns off the streets, arrested 99 wanted felons and made an additional 79 felony arrests. Police also removed drivers who were under the influence from the roads as well as 113 drivers who did not have a license.

Law enforcement officers said the arrests made in September included the seizure of illegal weapons and drugs.

While several agencies have worked together in the past, September marked the first time every department in Franklin County partnered for a 24-hour crime blitz.