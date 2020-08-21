Ohio State issues 3 safety alerts in week as students return for classes

The university is reminding all students to be aware of their surroundings.

Students are just starting to come back to Ohio State University campus and they have been welcomed by three alerts in the last week.



Freshman Ella Cope is excited about being in college and living in the dorms, but she says she was concerned when she got the alert about a student allegedly being sexually assaulted.

“Sexual assault is one of my most imminent fears, especially on a college campus,” Cope said.

In the latest Clery report, Ohio State said there were 80 rapes on-campus in 2018 and 57 in 2017.

“We always want to make sure folks are aware and that they are comfortable reporting to us so we can connect them with resources,” Dan Hedman, Director of Marketing and Communications said.

In addition to the alert on the sexual assault, Ohio State issued alerts for a bomb threat that was issued to several universities across the country and an alert about an off-campus burglary.

“Usually when students come back to campus, whether they live on-campus or off-campus we see a slight uptick in crime,” Hedman said.

Cope says she is aware of her surroundings and locks up her bike, but knows you can't prevent all crime from happening