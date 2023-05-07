Newark police to enforce curfew on juveniles after recent car thefts

Newark police say 17 cars have been stolen this summer and seven juveniles have been taken into custody.

NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Division of Police is enforcing a curfew after 17 reports of stolen vehicles this summer.

Ten of the stolen vehicles have either been Hyundais or Kias. Sgt. Chuck Wilheim says seven suspects were caught so far and all of them were juveniles.

The city is enforcing the following curfews:

10 p.m. for children 10 and under

11 p.m. for 14 and 15 year olds

Midnight for 16 and 17 year olds

Newark resident Doug Hall works for a towing company part-time and just towed a stolen Kia.

“It's good that the police department is stepping up and doing something about it to protect our great city of Newark,” Hall said.

Wilhelm said in the summer, every major city sees an uptick in theft due to kids being out of school, but adds, since COVID and viral videos, it’s gotten worse.

Jeanine Fairburn, a teacher in Newark, said since COVID, children and teens are more disruptive. To stay out of trouble she says to get a job.

"A lot of my students, I teach 8th grade and a lot of them are actually getting jobs because the age has lowered now and I thought that was a good idea,” Fairburn said,

Newark police say parents need to step up.

“Be a parent, I mean, that's your job, to know where you're kid is,” Wilhelm said.

