Monday on 10TV: CrimeTracker 10’s three-part series on sex offenders in Ohio

A CrimeTracker 10 investigation has found that many sex offenders in Ohio serve very little time for their crimes, only to re-offend when they get out.

The investigation also uncovered hundreds of offenders are what authorities call “unmappable,” or mostly homeless.

There are 18,574 sex offenders in the state, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s database. Of those, 326 are listed as unmappable.

Homeless sex offenders will list their addresses near public places such as museums, churches and parks.

Chief Deputy Rick Minerd with the Franklin County Sheriff’s office says sex offenders without a home are asked to give the best description of where they are sleeping.

“That might be a car, a parking lot, maybe in a box behind a store,” Minerd says. “We use Google maps to get the description of the area and we ask the sex offender to give us a specific area where we can find you. They indicate on the map and they sign that as well so that becomes their address until they can find more stable house.”

Minerd says verifying sex offender addresses year after year is a daunting task. In any given year, his office receives up to 15,000 visits from sex offenders who come to the sheriff’s office updating their address, phone number, or place of work.