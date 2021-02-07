Man who allegedly committed slew of crimes in south Columbus arrested

Cody Campbell is facing a slew of charges including burglary, domestic violence, theft and breaking and entering.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police believe a Columbus man committed numerous crimes in the south side of Columbus for about two weeks before they finally cracked the case.

Police said the crimes started when Cody Campbell stole a truck from a man named John Walker.

Campbell allegedly stole the truck on March 5.

On March 14 around 1 a.m., police said two men, one of whom is Campbell, broke into a Dollar General store on Demorest Road.

“As our detectives looked into it, and these cases started coming in, it came into three different groups of detectives who all looked at it and said, 'hey, this is the same guy',” said Columbus Police Commander Duane Mabry.

Police said on March 18, Campbell drove the stolen truck to a store on Parsons Avenue and broke into cash registers.

On March 20, police said Campbell was finally caught after breaking into a Donatos on South High Street.

Campbell was arrested in the stolen truck on March 21 and police said he had a gun on him that he wasn't supposed to have because he was already a convicted felon.

Walker's truck was totaled from the damage during Campbell's alleged crime spree.

What Walker is most frustrated is about is what he can't get back.

"I had a little plastic monkey that my son gave me when he was quite young. I've kept that with every vehicle I use as my daily driver. I also had a rosary that I've had a long time. Those two items really kind of bothered me," Walker said.