Law enforcement encouraged to collaborate to combat rising crime in Franklin County suburbs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Chief’s Association says violent crime across Franklin County has increased 22% over the past two years.

A report from the organization shows that there have been an 85% increase in aggravated assault cases and a 47% increase in robberies within the county’s suburbs.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert is a member of the organization. He said crime is impacting different neighborhoods and residents need to know what’s going on in their own community.

“This is a perfect example that because the violent crime has continued in Columbus, it’s actually reaching out now to the suburbs,” Gilbert explained.

Franklin County Chief’s Association President and Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen said all law enforcement agencies, as well as those working in criminal justice, need to come together to make communities safer.

“This is not just a law enforcement responsibility. This is a big onion that includes the prosecutor’s office, the court system. We are all responsible, every one of us in that juncture. We must be working together and we must be communicating,” he said.

In recent months, the Columbus Division of Police have also encouraged city residents to speak up to help reduce the crime rate and solve homicide cases.

CrimeTracker 10’s Lacey Crisp spoke with Sara Kelly, who is a traveling nurse. She spends most of the time in the suburbs and says she’s not surprised to hear about the crime increase.

“I feel like it makes sense. Just to hear all the chaos that has been going on the past two years,” she said. “I feel like it’s expected for crime to pick up. It’s unsettling to think about it.”

Kelly said she agrees with Crispen’s approach of working together.