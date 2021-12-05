'It's unsettling and scary': Franklinton residents concerned after 2 shootings in 3 days

Two people were found fatally shot on South Glenwood Avenue on Sunday and three others were injured during a shooting on South Princeton Avenue on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two shootings in the last three days have left two people dead and four others injured in the Franklinton area.

On Sunday, Columbus police said they found two people dead inside a home in the 400 block of South Glenwood Avenue.

Police said another person was found shot inside but is expected to survive.

Renee Emmerson has lived in the Franklinton neighborhood for a few years but just moved to South Glenwood Avenue two weeks ago. She was out of town and returned to her home with flashing lines and crime tape.

"Even though on the other side of 315 where there's the beautiful COSI and Ideal Foundry and all that beautiful restoration, it's pushing that crime down Sullivant and people are getting desperate,” Emmerson said.

Two days later, Columbus police said three people were shot Tuesday night in the 100 block of South Princeton Avenue.

Two people were critically injured and a third person was in stable condition.

“It is unsettling and scary. If you have a disability and you don't have really good vision, you rely on people around you. You trust that they have the best intent in mind,” Emmerson said.

Columbus police say they too are frustrated with the violence but say they need the community to help solve crimes.

“We are seeing a drop in the age of the suspects and of the victims. That is one thing the community needs to do. You need to embrace family concepts, whatever that definition is and know what your children are doing,” said Columbus Police Commander Robert Strausbaugh.

There have been 71 homicides and more than 800 felonious assaults in Columbus.

Emmerson hopes the community can come together to help police.