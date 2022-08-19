Teacher has Hyundai vehicle stolen from Wedgewood Middle School

Tate is a member of a club no one wants to join— those who have had their Hyundais or Kias stolen.



“I owned a 2017 Hyundai Tuscon,” she explained. “My car was stolen within 10 seconds. What was interesting is when my car pulled out, another car just like my car pulled out right behind it.”



This week CrimeTracker 10 showed violent video of teens stealing cars, and how it has ended in crashes.



“It's new ground, we've never had these things before. We've never had a 14-year-old and younger, getting into cars and just stealing them I assume just for the thrill of it and fleeing as if it were some type TV show,” said Franklin County Administrative Juvenile Court Judge George Leach.



He explained that judges are working on changing the scoring system so if a juvenile is arrested multiple times in a short period of time, or if they are arrested for a crime involving a stolen car, they are more likely to be held.



“This is new ground for us, but our job is to make sure we are not a part of the process to allow the juvenile to re-offend without our eyes on them,” he said.



Melissa said to the other car theft victims out there, you aren't alone, and she has advice for others.