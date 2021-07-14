Sheriff's office attempting to crackdown on illegal ATV riding in Franklin County

Over the weekend, the sheriff's office gave out a few citations and confiscated a couple of ATVs in Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is attempting to crack down on illegal ATV riding in the area.

Officials and homeowners in Prairie Township say they've seen riders on the streets, usually on the weekends and after work.

Bruce Buchanan moved to Prairie Township 46 years ago because it was peaceful and quiet, but he says that has changed. He can handle the noise, but he is worried someone will get seriously hurt.

“Biggest concern is the safety. We've had fatalities back there because of that,” Buchanan said.

That's one of the reasons why the township and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are working to stop illegal ATVs on the streets and private property.

“We've had riding on the streets too between neighborhoods. They are using the sidewalks and the public streets,” said Prairie Township Administrator Rob Peters.

Over the weekend, the sheriff's office gave out a few citations and confiscated a couple of ATVs. Peters hopes sends a message.

“I would think that would spread pretty quickly, not only the citations but when you get a confiscation of an ATV, they aren't cheap,” Peters said.

Buchanan is happy to hear the sheriff's office and township are stepping in. He says he's tried to get the riders to stop.

Columbus police have also had issues with ATVs on the streets in the Short North with riders racing through the streets, ignoring red lights and other traffic laws.

Police said many of the vehicles are not legally allowed on city streets, including ATVs, certain mopeds and dirt bikes.

However, it is difficult to crack down on the riders because police policy does not allow officers to pursue in most instances.