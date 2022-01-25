Sheriff: Enough fentanyl seized in Delaware County to kill several hundred thousand people

Along with the drugs, authorities seized firearms, including some that were stolen, and nearly $100,000 in cash.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Delaware County multi-agency drug task force was able to seize enough fentanyl that could have killed several hundred thousand people.

Along with the drugs, authorities seized firearms, including some that were stolen, and nearly $100,000 in cash as part of a comprehensive investigation within the last week.

The Columbus Division of Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the investigation.

“These are dangerous, lethal drugs, distributed by dangerous people who don't care about the community,” said Delaware County Sheriff Russ Martin.

Sheriff Martin says in the past three years public safety has responded to 450 overdoses, with 60 of those being fatal, in Delaware County.

“It's getting these lethal drugs off the streets and really, hopefully saving lives,” Martin said.

Martin said this hopefully sends a message to the drug dealers in the county as well.

“If you look at that photograph, you will see single dollar bills folded up. That was symbolic to us because those single dollar bills represent often times, an addicts last dollar, their attempt to acquire their fix,” he said. “It's a reminder to us these drug dealers, they don't care about the people they are dealing with. They are exploiting and taking advantage of people at their worst moment.”

Martin says eventually the money seized will go into a drug seizure fund to help members of the community, and fund tools to help law enforcement make more arrests. He calls it "making bad money do good."