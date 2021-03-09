Franklin County law enforcement agencies crack down on crime during 24-hour operation

For 24 hours on Thursday, uniformed and plain-clothed officers hit the streets in every city in Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies across Franklin County are detailing the results of a 24-hour operation to crack down on crime.

Every law enforcement department in Franklin County held a massive crime blitz on Thursday, titled 'Operation Unity,' with the goal of stopping as much criminal activity as possible.

“Our goal of the day is to arrest and interrupt as much criminal activity that are victimizing the citizens that we can,” said Whitehall Deputy Chief Dan Kelso.

For 24 hours, officers, both in plainclothes and in uniform, hit the streets in every city throughout the county. CrimeTracker 10 was invited to come along and witness the operation.

Arrests made throughout the day included the seizure of four pounds of cocaine, 22 pounds of marijuana, illegal weapons and more.

“We’re doing an all-out blitz, and it’s essentially this is a 'no warnings.' This is, 'we catch you doing these crimes, you are going to jail, period,'” Kelso said, ahead of the operation.

According to Kelso, the blitz targeted specific crimes like drug arrests and other incidents commonly reported by residents.

“We do it in Whitehall every day. Now we have the county hopefully on board. We don’t put up with it in Whitehall. We have never stopped our operations, we haven’t changed that. Some agencies have backed off a little bit over the last couple of years because of social pressure, that’s not what is going on here,” he said.

Every police department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office worked to make as many arrests as possible. While several agencies have worked together in the past, Thursday marked the first time every department in Franklin County worked together on a 24-hour crime blitz.