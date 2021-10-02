Do lower bonds pose a safety risk?

Franklin County Municipal Administrative Judge Ted Barrows says bail reform is a serious issue, and he thinks judges need to set more reasonable bonds.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Accused of murder, and out on house arrest. How does this happen?

Demonte Walker is charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault, yet he was out on bond when police say his 23-month-old son got a hold of a gun and shot himself on Nov. 16, 2020.

Walker's bond was initially set at $1.5 million, but because of COVID-19 delays, it was reduced to $100,000. As a condition of his bond Walker was not supposed to be around guns, though Columbus police found three handguns and an AK-47 also at the house.

Judges explain there’s an effort to reform bail, and there’s a COVID-19 impact on it.

“People who commit crimes are probably statistically more likely to commit additional crimes, so the fact that someone who is out on bond for one crime is accused of another crime, is not a surprise,” said Franklin County Municipal Administrative Judge Ted Barrows.



Barrows said bail reform is a serious issue, and he thinks judges need to set more reasonable bonds.



“It is true that I personally, and I think the court in general has taken a look at their bond practices for a couple of reasons,” Barrows explained.



Walker’s case isn't isolated.

Finesse Robinson, 20, was out on house arrest on attempted homicide charges when Columbus police say he was involved in a shoot-out at a gas station on the city's east side on Dec. 29, 2020.

Both he and the 17-year-old involved died from their injuries.