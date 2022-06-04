Community sounds alarm after violent night across Columbus

CrimeTracker 10 tracks at least seven shootings in the city within 24 hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — CrimeTracker 10 has mapped out a violent 24-hours across the city of Columbus.

On Tuesday night, a 19-year-old was shot outside of the Barnette Recreation Community Center, as several programs were going on inside. It was just one of seven reported shootings in the last few days.

"In this area, there are a lot of unsolved cases because people don't want to talk," said Lisa Young, who watched the chaos unfold. "It's time for us to care about our community," she said.

In each of these shootings, no one was seriously hurt.

For the one along Jermain Drive on Tuesday night, three people were shot at in a car. Minutes later, another shooting occurred outside of the Barnett Recreation Community Center. Christ Memorial Missionary Baptist Church is just across the street. The pastor said his members were heading inside to attend a revival service when it happened.

"Yesterday, glaring right at us in the midst of revival was a need. Young people, or younger adults, one was shot, and police racing as you assemble to worship together really drives home the purpose of church," said E. Richard McDaniel, pastor of Christ Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.