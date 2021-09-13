Columbus already sees second-highest number of homicides in calendar year for 2021

The city surpassed the previous high for homicides set in 2017, which was 143 homicides, and is on pace to beat the current high, which was set in 2020 with 175.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The year of 2021 is already the second deadliest year for the City of Columbus for homicides.

The city surpassed the previous high for homicides set in 2017, which was 143 homicides, and is on pace to beat the current high, which was set in 2020 with 175.

There have been 147 homicides so far this year. At this time last year when the high was set, there were 106.

On March 22, 2021, Michelle Pack’s 22-year-old son, Jordan, was in his car on his way to meet a girl. Columbus police say they were called to Hampstead Drive North just after 11 p.m. and found Jordan shot to death inside the car.

“He was my best friend. He was loveable, caring. He wore his heart on his sleeve for sure,” Pack said. “It’s been the hardest six months. My pain is no different than the day homicide knocked on my door,” Pack said.

So far Columbus police have not made any arrests.

“I want to face whoever did this. I want to face whoever did this to my son,” Pack said.

The violence in the city continues. There were two more homicides on Sunday and six other shootings over the weekend alone.

“The majority is out of disturbances. Someone getting into a disagreement, no one fights anymore. The quick response is ‘I’m going to pull a pistol out and I’m going to shoot you,’” said Columbus Police Command Robert Strausbaugh.

In addition to the homicides, felonious assaults are also up, with nearly 1100 so far this year, compared to 964 at this time last year. Strausbaugh said if not for the Columbus Division of Fire and local hospitals, the homicide number would be higher.

“You want to know why we aren’t at 200 homicides? Because we have great trauma centers in Columbus, Ohio and we have great medics who respond with the first responding officers to the scene,” Strausbaugh said.

By taking a look at the year totals, Strausbaugh argues the city will likely set a tragic new high this year. So far Columbus police have solved 51% of the homicides. Pack is hoping someone will come forward to help solve her son’s case.