Columbus police investigating overnight car break-ins; windows of at least 80 vehicles smashed

There are no reported injuries. Information on possible suspects was not available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after dozens of cars had their windows smashed out in west and north Columbus.

Dispatchers said they received multiple calls in the early morning hours on Tuesday from people at three different apartment complexes reporting that their cars were broken into overnight.

Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said officers received reports of break-ins at multiple locations on the north side, and two or three locations of break-ins in west Columbus.

Sgt. Albert said although 80 vehicles had their windows smashed, only three people reported having items stolen.

“Its awfully weird to have 80 vehicles have their windows smashed and only three report something has been stolen out of it,” Sgt. Albert said.

Multiple locations were hit on the city's north side and at least two or three on the far west side, according to Sgt. Albert.

The known locations of the reported break-ins are:

Arlington Park, located on Mill Run Drive

Hilliard Place, located at Roberts Road and Rustling Oaks Boulevard

Springburne at Polaris, located on Springboro Lane

“We would think that these are possibly connected. Its hard for 80 vehicles to get damaged in one evening and it not be connected, but there’s always the possibility that its not and its just random,” Sgt. Albert said.

Anyone who lives in the impacted areas and has security footage of the break-ins is asked to contact police at 614-645-4545.

