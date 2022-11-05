Central Ohio Crime Stoppers start Wanted Wednesdays to catch fugitives

Crime Stoppers of Central Ohio is launching a new way to catch fugitives.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Crime Stoppers of Central Ohio is launching Wanted Wednesdays, a new way to catch fugitives.

People like Ronald Vaughn, who's wanted for aggravated assault and firing a gun into a home, and Paige McLaughlin, who's charged with robbery and believed to be armed and dangerous will be included in these weekly alerts.

Starting today, Crimestoppers will release photos as part of its Wanted Wednesdays series.

Today’s Wanted Wednesday focuses on two individuals with felony warrants out of Columbus.

Ronald Vaughn III is wanted out of Columbus for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm into a habitation. Crime Stoppers believe that he now has a spider web tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Paige McLaughlin is wanted out of Columbus for one count of Robbery. Both suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to the Crime Stoppers website.