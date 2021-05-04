Columbus police adds to homicide unit as violent trend continues

So far, 51 people have lost their lives because of homicides in the city of Columbus this year.

Little Crosby was standing in her kitchen Sunday making Easter dinner when she felt like she was hit by a brick but it was a bullet.

There is a bullet hole through the window that struck Crosby and grazed her 11-year-old daughter.

She was hit in the shoulder and is fortunate it wasn't worse.

“It could have been my life,” Crosby said.

Over the weekend, three people were shot and two died on Eaton Avenue. Two others were shot and killed.

“People need to stop solving problems with gunfire. Gunfire does not solve problems,” Columbus Police Deputy Chief Tim Becker said.

To help solve more homicides, Columbus police are adding more staff to their homicide unit. They are adding a new sergeant and two detectives that will help in the evening hours when most of the homicides are happening.

“At the pace we are at, that is still not enough people to keep up, but it is a start,” Becker said.

In recent weeks, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has announced grants to programs to help get kids away from violence.

“We are continuing ways to try and figure out ways that we can work with the community to make our communities safer with our judges, with law enforcement, with our suburban mayors to deal with this together,” Ginther explained.

Crosby is hoping the city will add more cameras in her area to deter people from driving down the street shooting at random.

“We all deserve to protect ourselves. We all need that, to protect ourselves,” Crosby said.

The extra staff in the homicide unit isn't an increase for the division. They will be pulled from other units.