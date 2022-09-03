Columbus group may be responsible for several stolen Kias, Hyundais

So far this year, Columbus police say there have been 1,606 total reported stolen vehicles, of which 536 have been Hyundai and Kia models.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of young thieves could be behind the rise in stolen Kias and Hyundais across Columbus.

Police said the group dubbed themselves "The Real Kia Boys" after Crimetracker 10's Lacey Crisp's reporting on just how many of the vehicles have been stolen.

One of those who recently had their Kia stolen was Glen Lamb.

"I thought it was maybe a dream, OK Glen, wake up," Lamb said. "Got up this morning to be at work at 8, and I looked outside and my rental vehicle was gone."

Lamb was one of several people who had a Kia or Hyundai stolen overnight.

There was a Kia stolen on Coachman Road, a Kia stolen on Sawdust Lane, and a Hyundai stolen on Winding Way.

“It was an actual key,” Lamb said.

The thieves are targeting those model vehicles because they use keys. They are missing an anti-theft device where the thieves learned on YouTube to strip the columns and can easily drive away.

So far this year, Columbus police say there have been 1,606 total reported stolen vehicles, of which 536 have been Hyundai and Kia models.

Columbus police say there are about 20 kids who have started calling themselves the "Real Kia Boys." Police say it's a mix of boys and girls from age 12 to 18.

Lamb says he's asked the rental car agency for another car, but this time, not a Kia.