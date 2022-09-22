Number of homicides, assaults down compared to 2021, but still higher than previous years

As of Sept. 22, there have been 101 homicides after two separate fatal shootings in north Columbus Wednesday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus has surpassed more than 100 homicides in 2022.

Between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the Columbus Division of Police reported the city's 100th and 101st homicides.

An argument over a parking spot turned into a physical fight, then into a fatal shooting Wednesday night on the city's northside. Police said 32-year-old Johnnie Wappner was arrested and charged with murder for 32-year-old Marcus Deloney's death.

Police are still investigating a shooting, also in north Columbus, that killed Mayfield Evans III.

Below is a breakdown for the total number of homicides the city had by Sept. 22 for the last seven years.

2021 - 161

2020 - 114

2019 - 79

2018 - 85

2017 - 99

2016 - 69

2015 - 76

The city also saw single-year highs for homicides in 2021 with 205 and 175 homicides in 2020.

Ralph Carter, the founder of the anti-violence group We Are Linden, said one homicide is too many.

“It's hurtful to see. I've said that many a times before. Crime has gone down, but when one life is lost, it's still one life too many,” Carter said. "That is someone's loved one. That is someone's mother, father, cousin, auntie, uncle. It's going to hurt."

The number of felonious assaults have also increased over the last five years.

To date, the city has reported 974 cases of felony assaults. That number was 1193 in 2021 and 984 in 2020.

From 2017 to 2019, the average number of felonious assaults at this time was about 588.

Carter believes the pandemic had an effect on the rise in violence.

“The pandemic really did a number on the entire world so to speak. That's where we really see that hike,” Carter said.

Carter is relieved to see the homicide numbers decreasing this year, but adds there's still a lot of work to be done.

“Hurt people hurt people. These individuals committing these crimes really need help. We have to tee up and gather these resources together collectively, all across the city. Any organization, any small grass roots organization,” Carter said.