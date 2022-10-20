Columbus attorney calls for more security measures at Hilltop apartment complex

"Wedgewood is a big concern for us. The violence speaks for itself," said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is calling for increased security measures at a Hilltop apartment complex where two children and a woman have been shot in the past week.

Sinzae Reed, a 13-year-old boy, died after being shot in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive last week. A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder for his death.

On Wednesday, a 37-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy were injured after someone fired shots through the front door of their residence at the Wedgewood Village Apartment complex.

Klein said the city has a proposal out to the ownership group of the complex, saying it needs more lighting, cameras and fencing to certain areas. He adds the Columbus Division of Police is tying to make arrests in the area.

"We have to continue to support police and identify the gangs that are operating in there. It's not safe for the families and the kids and the mothers and fathers who are living there," Klein said.

The complex has hired special duty Columbus police officers, according to Klein, saying it's a priority to keep the community safe with so many families and children living in the area.