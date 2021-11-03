Carjackings on the rise in Grove City

Police have warned for months that carjackings and purse thefts are on the rise in central Ohio.

On Wednesday, Selma Thompson said she drove to the end of her driveway to get her mail.

She had an uneasy feeling someone was watching her. When she turned around, there was a man no older than 20 in her car, demanding she hand over the keys and get out.

“He was like, give me your keys or I will shoot you,” she said.

Thompson says she knew about the carjackings but never thought she would be one of the victims.

Another recent case involved an 80-year-old woman trying to fill up with gas in broad daylight.

The group of teens sees the woman then immediately yanked the woman from her car.

“They just approached her, completely took her by surprise. The female juvenile pulled her out of the car and her head hit the pavement,” Grove City Lieutenant Jason Stern said.

One of those suspects, 15-year-old Jolei Roig, was arrested for robbery, assault and aggravated menacing.

She yawned the entire time detectives asked her about how many cars she had stolen and if she was aware of how badly she could have hurt the victim.

“There's absolutely no remorse at all,” Stern said.

Stern says there have been 17 carjackings in Grove City since Thanksgiving, and many of the suspects are the same juvenile suspects in other carjackings in the area.