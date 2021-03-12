Police investigating reports of car break-ins at central Ohio fitness centers

Police departments in Bexley, Gahanna and Columbus say there were car break-ins outside of four fitness centers Friday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cars outside of four gyms in central Ohio were broken into Friday morning and police believe these crimes are likely connected.

“If they're in there for a workout, they’re usually in there for an hour-long workout…there's loud music. It's lighter on the inside, so you don't usually see out during hours of darkness,” said Bexley Police Sgt. Peter Brickley.

Police departments in Bexley, Gahanna and Columbus tell 10TV there were car break-ins outside of four fitness centers: the Burn Boot Camp in New Albany and three Orangetheory Fitness in Gahanna, New Albany and Bexley.

Bexley police say at least three cars were broken into outside of the Bexley location.

“We had a passport that was taken, a small purse with some items inside, and also some small bottles of liquor—Fireball,” said Brickley.

Rebecca Ko, who owns the Orangetheory locations in New Albany and Gahanna, says all of the break-ins that have ever happened occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

“It just feels really unfortunate, you know? We don't want that to happen to our members obviously in the safety and well-being of our members and staff is the most important thing to us,” said Ko.

Both Bexley police and Columbus police believe the car break-ins that happened Friday morning are connected.

“It's just too specific; we don't often have this kind of target of a specific business,” said Brickley.