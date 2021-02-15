Police: 71-year-old carjacked, assaulted by 14-year-old in northeast Columbus

Police said the incident happened on East Dublin Granville Road on Jan. 13.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a 14-year-old suspect they say assaulted a 71-year-old while he was stealing her vehicle.

Police said the suspect approached the woman, Leolanda Dutchover, in a parking lot in the 2400 block of East Dublin Granville Road, near Cleveland Avenue, just after 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 13.

“He was watching me. I came out, he came toward me. He asked me to give him the keys. I said no,” Dutchover said. “He told me again, you have three seconds to get out of the car or I'm going to kill you with a gun."

Dutchover says he took an ice-scraper and beat her in the head with it. Police said the suspect took her keys and got into her vehicle.

As the woman tried to stop him from leaving, she was hit by the vehicle, police said. Dutchover says she spent 24 hours in a hospital and is still in pain from the attack.

The vehicle has since been located.

Columbus police have identified the suspect. No charges have been filed. They said the 14-year-old has been arrested four times already this year.

The suspect is Black, described as "skinny" by police and is about 5-feet 5-inches to 5-feet 8-inches tall.