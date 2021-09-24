3 charged with murder in death of man found along Cleveland Avenue

Columbus police said 28-year-old Charles Jones Jr. was found dead along Cleveland Avenue near Schrock Road on Aug. 1.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man has been arrested and police are looking for two other men in connection to the death of a man found along Cleveland Avenue in north Columbus on Aug. 1.

All three men are charged with murder.

Columbus police said 28-year-old Charles Jones Jr. was found dead along Cleveland Avenue near Schrock Road on a Sunday morning.

Jones was found near a crashed vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court records, Jones was found with a gunshot wound to his face.

Police wrote in the court filing that after looking at surveillance video, Jones' death happened during an apparent robbery.

On Sept. 24, police announced Marvin Metzler, 36, was arrested and warrants have been issued for 28-year-old Brandon Berry and 37-year-old Douglas Bunckley.

Jones' death marks the 125th homicide in Columbus this year.