17-year-old charged in fatal north Columbus shooting turns himself in

Harrison Finklea is charged with murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 42-year-old Jonathan Reddy on Feb. 3.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man on the city's north side earlier this month has turned himself in.

Columbus police confirmed on Monday that Harrison Finklea turned himself in to investigators, days after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Finklea is charged with murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 42-year-old Jonathan Reddy on Feb. 3.

Police say Reddy met with Finklea at a hotel on East Dublin Granville Road. Finklea got into Reddy's vehicle and after a short interaction, he allegedly shot Reddy.

Police said Finklea then fled the scene with a woman who was waiting nearby.

“Someone's got to have a conscience,” Jennifer Reddy, Jonathan’s wife, told 10TV shortly after her husband's death.

Surrounded by their daughters and grandchild, Jennifer said Jonathan came from and created a beautiful family.

“He was goofy. He loved to laugh. He lit up the room. He wants us to laugh,” she described his personality.

At the time, Jennifer said she hoped someone would help find her husband’s killer.

“I want him to understand how bad he hurt us. I want to tell him to his face that I forgive him,” she said. “I'm not going to carry a burden of hate for what he did.”

Jonathan’s death was the 10th homicide in the city this year. To date, there have been 13 this year.