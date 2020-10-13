Georgia couple had truck, packages stolen while both in hospital with COVID-19

While in the hospital, two packages were stolen from their porch and their 2001 Chevy Silverado truck was stolen from the driveway.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Warner Robins couple was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the end of September, complications led them both to the hospital shortly after their diagnosis. While in the hospital, two packages were stolen from their porch and their 2001 Chevy Silverado truck was stolen from the driveway.

Nancy Hastings is 76 and her husband Allan is 79. Nancy contracted the virus first and was hospitalized. A day after she was hospitalized, Allan was picked up by an ambulance and transported to the same hospital.

Allan is still in the hospital recovering from the virus, but Nancy has returned home.

"Why would somebody steal from seniors? I just don't understand. It saddens me," Nancy said. "The truck is 20 years old. It has no value to anybody else but us. It was my brother's, and when he passed, I got his truck so it has sentimental value as well."

The couple met when they were 4 and 7. After many years of keeping in contact, they married January 1, 2020.

"I think that's what's kept us alive through this COVID virus, we have something to live for... each other," Nancy said.

Nancy says their battle with COVID-19 was rough. She was also diagnosed with the flu.

"By my age, and having both flu and COVID, I shouldn't be here, but I am. I'm so grateful to be alive, and my husband is getting better and we're going to be back together again. Please wear masks. Please, please," she said.