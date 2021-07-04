x
COTA now offering free rides to COVID vaccine sites for those in need

Central Ohioans with a scheduled vaccine appointment can now book a ride to a site, free of charge.
Credit: WBNS-10TV / Molly Brewer
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) is making transportation one less thing people need to worry about when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. 

COTA announced Wednesday it will now offer free rides to Central Ohioans who have a scheduled vaccine appointment, but no way to get there. 

In an effort to make the vaccine more accessible to underserved communities, COTA has delivered more than 10,000 one-day transit passes to roughly 30 non-profit organizations throughout Columbus and surrounding areas. 

Additionally, COTA said it will offer free rides to those who have a scheduled vaccine appointment at St. John Arena. You can book a ride by calling 614-344-4488. 

As part of the initiative, COTA is also offering free COTA//Plus rides to vaccine sites for anyone who lives or works in South Columbus, Westerville and Grove City. To book a ride, download the COTA//Plus app, or call 614-228-1776. 

Those living in underserved communities can also schedule a ride to any vaccine site throughout Columbus, thanks to a partnership between COTA and non-profit Columbus Stand Up! To book a ride, click here

According to a release, the funding for these initiatives was made possible by the Ohio Department of Transportation, and aims to help those in need access the vaccine. 

