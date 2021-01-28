Whitehall boy, mother spread kindness across the city

Carter and his mother have seen how first responders and other folks in their community have helped others and are on a mission to pay it forward.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — If you’re wondering where the love is during what has been a stressful year for so many people, the 10TV team has been looking for it too.

Most recently, we found love in Whitehall where Robin Kefauver and her son, Carter, are spreading kindness to those who have helped their community run during the pandemic.

Through the past year, Robin and Carter have been in awe of first responders and service workers who have served their community.

“People have been so kind,” Robin said.

Recently, she and Carter were inspired to give that kindness back when they won a friend’s raffle for those in the service industry.

“She called to tell me I won. She was very excited and I told her just to keep and to please pay it forward,” Robin said.

“He was very excited, very interested in that. He didn’t understand $200 is a lot of money, so I explained to him, it only costs five dollars to be kind.”

It didn’t take long after that for Carter to realize five dollars was all it took to put a smile on someone’s face.

He and Robin took to social media to ask their friends to donate money for frontline workers, and within 24 hours, they raised $700.

They used that money to spread that kindness with five dollar gift cards to Starbucks for police officers, garbage men mechanics and more.

They have loved every minute of their journey of giving, but to the mother and son duo, their mission is about more than just handing out free coffee.

“A smile can help somebody just as much as money,” Robin said.

Robin and Carter are encouraging everyone to do whatever they can to spread kindness and put smiles on the faces of those that have helped their community stay afloat.

The two plan on continuing to give back as long as the donations keep coming. You can donate to their cause on CashApp: $kefauver50