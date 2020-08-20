Pickerington woman’s hobby bringing cheer during pandemic

Creating her cards and sharing them was doing much more than she expected.

Maureen Thurston spends her free time making greeting cards. She creates fun cards with the pictures she takes of her dolls dressed up in real-life situations.

“I always did Christmas cards but then I thought, 'I don’t need to just do photo cards at Christmas,'” Thurston said. “There’s Halloween, Easter, Thanksgiving.”

And then came the COVID-19 pandemic. Thurston, who’s also a nurse, got another great idea after her shift at the hospital one day.

“I was driving home and thought, 'I always do these photo cards with one of my dolls, why not take my nurse doll and make her with a mask,'” she said.

The nurse doll with the mask was certainly a sign of the times. But it was also a salute to emergency workers and a reminder that we’re all in this together.

“I never tell anybody when I’m sending these cards. I do it and then they get a surprise in the mail. During the pandemic, nobody has anything good to look forward to, so I sent them mail,” Thurston said.

As people started to open those cards, she realized she was spreading cheer throughout her community. She was giving people hope and a reason to smile.

“Just something fun in these hard times. Somebody can open up an envelope and see something that’s really cute and funny,” Thurston said. “I didn’t have to put any words on it because the picture speaks a thousand words.”

Not only was it giving people who may feel isolated during this pandemic a connection to someone else, it was also helping her.

Thurston says using her hobby to cheer someone up also made her happy.