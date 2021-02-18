Knox County couple redefining relationship goals

After Pat Abrams was in an accident and suffered several broken bones, Al performs his song and dance routines for his wife daily just to make her smile.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — After 62 years of marriage, three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Al and Pat Abrams are still very much in love.

“I call him my song and dance man,” Pat said.

Al performs for his wife daily just to see her smile. On any given day, you can find Pat giggling at her husband’s antics.

The couple used to sing and dance together until about 18 years ago. A tragic accident put an end to their duets.

“Unfortunately, Pat had an accident falling down the steps and the ensuing MRSA staph infection cause her to be disabled,” Al said.

For better or for worse.

“I had many broken bones. I have a paralyzed vocal cord and only 80% of my speech,” Pat told 10TV.

In sickness and in health. They have always taken their wedding vows seriously and after the accident, Al spent many a night alone in prayer.

“I’d say, God if you’ll save her, I’ll take care of her,” said Al.

The doctors didn’t think Pat would survive her injuries. But, she did.

God kept His end of the deal and so did Al. He has been his wife’s primary caretaker every day since. Life hasn’t been the same. But the two have made it work.

Al still performs his song and dance routines but now it’s just for an audience of one.

Pat always says that God hates lemons, so you must make lemonade and that’s exactly what they’ve done.

“I am known as a functioning quadriplegic,” says Pat. “I can’t even feed myself.”

But, despite their challenges, the couple is an inspiration to anyone who sees them together. Their daughter, Merri Anne Schultz, recalls a sweet story she witnessed while out with her parents.

“We were at a restaurant, the three of us,” says Schultz. “My dad was feeding my mom and he was making us laugh. He’s always making us laugh. A man at another table came and knelt at my father’s feet and was weeping. He said 'sir, I have never seen anything like this before in my life and it will change me forever.'”

“He never makes me feel disabled, and that’s very important,” Pat said.

Taking care of his lady brings Al joy. He’s caring and comforting and does all he can for her. He even serenades Pat with her favorite song, “How to Handle a Woman,” from Camelot.

“I ask her every day, Pat are you my girl? and she says forever,” Al told 10TV.

That’s when Pat added a few more.

“Forever and ever and ever,” she said.

The two share one heck of a love story.