Gahanna woman leaves behind encouraging notes for strangers

Jessica Simone says she's been leaving notes of encouragement and love for strangers to see across central Ohio.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Sometimes, it’s the simplest things we do that can mean so much to someone else.

Like a little note written by a stranger with words of encouragement for whoever finds it.

“I wasn’t consistent with it at first because I just didn’t know where to put them or I didn’t know if it was a silly idea or if people were actually going to read them,” said Jessica Simone.

Jessica has been leaving notes with kind messages around central Ohio for a few years. Now, she has proof that people are reading them.

Katie Bennett, a single mother, is one of those people.

The COVID-19 pandemic turned Katie’s year upside down. She was definitely in need of some encouragement.

“Majority of the year I’ve gone without a job, you know, without hours. Dealing with unemployment is a whole thing in and of itself. You don’t always get approved,” Bennett said. “I mean, I have two children to take care of.”

2020 has been a real struggle. But a random errand was about to change her entire outlook.

While at the Gahanna post office, Bennett came across something unexpected.

“There was an envelope right there on the counter and it said ‘Open Me’ and had a heart on it,” says Katie. “I’m like, do I open it? Do I not open it? Is this frowned upon, is this real?”

She opened it and began to read the note right there in the post office.

“We might not know each other at all but I know for sure that you are so worthy and oh so special,” Katie recalled how the message inside began.

“I was kind of having an emotional day. It’s been a rough year, you know?” said Katie. “So I ended up reading the rest of the note in my car and cried by myself.”

Katie posted the note on her Facebook page to thank the anonymous do-gooder. Oddly enough, a friend of Simone's saw it.

“She texted me that morning and I was like, oh my gosh, that is the nicest thing,” Simone said.

Many of her friends knew of her penchant for leaving behind inspirational notes and cards.

“It made my day knowing that it made her day,” Simone said.

This was the first time Simone had ever come across someone who had been touched by one of her notes.

“I feel like my notes find the people who really, really need it and really appreciate it which is another reason why I will never stop what I’m doing,” Simone said.

“It took a stranger to tell me these things that deep down I knew about myself,” Katie said. “But you forget when it seems like everything keeps going wrong.”

From the post office to that Facebook post, Simone hopes she has inspired someone else. There’s no doubt she did since kindness can be contagious.