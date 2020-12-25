Columbus organization helping pet owners heal

Hazel Prosser scoured the internet for days looking for help when her beloved cat unexpectedly passed away. That's where she found "Healing Solutions for Pet Loss".

They may have four legs and fur, but they’re still our babies.

Losing a pet can be a heartbreaking experience and for some pet owners, the grief can be overwhelming.

“They’re not just pets, they’re my family,” says Hazel Prosser, a proud cat mom. She was devastated when she lost her cat, Hugo.

As with the death of any human we love, when we lose our furry family members, the pain is real.

“Something inside me said check on him and I did. I just couldn’t wake him,” Hazel explained. “The wave of emotion and shock, thinking that just four hours ago he was sitting with me watching television.”

Hugo passed away unexpectedly in his sleep. Hazel was overwhelmed with emotion.

She scoured the internet for days looking for help dealing with her grief.

She eventually came across “Healing Solutions for Pet Loss", a website and Facebook group created by Kenda Summers to help grieving pet owners heal.

“It’s not a stagnant group where people are just wallowing in pain,” Summers said. “I want you to see the sunshine, I want you to find the light, I want you to love again.”

Summers decided to use her experience, both professionally and personally, to help others. Her dog Stella, just two-years-old, died after being hit by a truck.

“That was when I realized there was not a lot of support out there for people who had suffered pet loss,” Summers said. “As a society, we’re very grief illiterate and I struggled.”

So, Kenda decided to be the support she couldn’t find for herself. She created an online program to help grieving pet parents.

“Her honesty, support and personal firsthand knowledge of pet bereavement helped me. She got it,” said Hazel.

Pet bereavement is not second-class grief. Grief is grief.

With Summers' help, Hazel found a community of support and understanding.

She said it helped her work through the grief, shock, guilt and other emotions that society doesn’t seem to comprehend when it comes to animals.

If you’ve suffered the loss of a pet and are looking for support, you can learn more about Summers' website and Facebook group here .