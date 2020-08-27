Columbus family honors loved one by helping others

On October 24, 2019, the Milbry family suffered a tragic loss. Thirty-one-year-old Brandi Nicole Milbry, a daughter and a sister, passed away.

On October 24, 2019, the Milbry family suffered a tragic loss. Thirty-one-year-old Brandi Nicole Milbry, a daughter and a sister, passed away.

“She was friendly, she was bubbly, she was beautiful, she was Brandi,” Brandi Banks said.

Banks found out she had a sister – with the same name as hers – about a year before Brandi Nicole’s death.

The two women have the same father. Banks is grateful for the little time they had together.

“She loved everybody,” Banks said.

Because of that, the family decided to honor her life by loving others. They partnered with a local homeless shelter to make sure every child there had a special celebration on his or her birthday.

“We get a list from the director with the names, their ages, shoe sizes, different things I ask for. Then we get donations. We get a lot of donations from our family and friends. That’s usually where everything is coming from,” Banks said.

Those donations and family fundraisers throughout the year help the Milbry family provide small gifts, decoration and cake for each child in the shelter on their birthday. Just consider them the party squad.

They don’t get to meet the children. They just drop off the party supplies and the shelter takes care of the rest.

The family does all they can to make sure each child feels special on their big day.

“It was a way for us to give back to the community,” Banks said. “With the love that we lost and that the community lost when Brandi died, it was our way to give back.”

She says it’s exactly what her sister would have wanted. Banks believes Brandi Nicole is watching from above and says she would be proud.

“It’s OK to love each other and that’s, I think, the biggest thing that my sister held was her love. So, we’re just spreading that love.” Banks said.

If you’d like to contact the family’s Brandi Nicole Milbry Foundation to donate birthday gifts for shelter children, you can email bnmfoundation5@gmail.com.