Charity Newsies helping clothe kids in need

While many children are learning from home, the need for clothing has not stopped.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Remember that feeling when you were a kid and got new school clothes in the fall?

You couldn’t wait for classes to start so you could wear them. But not everyone has that experience.

Some kids don’t have clothing that fits, that aren’t worn out or weather appropriate.

That’s why Charity Newsies does what they do. The organization has been clothing kids in need for years, 113 to be exact.

The school year looks very different in 2020. Most schools have switched to remote learning, but that doesn’t change the needs of disadvantaged children in our community.

“People are hurting, and we need to feel good about certain things right now and putting new clothes on children should make them feel better,” says Brian Riggs, vice president of the Columbus Charity Newsies. “We’ve already clothed about five or six thousand children so far this year.”

Some parents are forced to make tough decisions with the ongoing pandemic. Some are dealing will illness, caring for a loved one, or maybe someone in the household has lost their job.

“Families will want to put food on the table before buying their kids clothes. You know, if they’ve lost their job, they need to pay the rent. There are other things more important than putting new clothing on children,” Riggs said.

That’s where Charity Newsies comes in. For $150 they can completely outfit a child. Shirts, pants, jeans, coats, socks, underwear, hats, gloves - they provide the staples. Even though they do the heavy lifting, they can’t do it alone.

Charity Newsies is gearing up for their annual “Clothe A Child Gala.” The fundraising event is virtual this year like many other events in 2020.

They need your help to make sure kids who don’t have much at least have new, warm, clothing that fits.

“We also want to give them hope and help the families,” Riggs said. “Adequate clothing can improve a child’s self-esteem and let them concentrate on learning.”

You can make a donation or check out the silent auction items for the gala through Dec. 3 by going here.