450 balloon bouquets going to seniors this Valentine’s Day

Stephany from Ballooncasions adopted seven long term care facilities for Valentine’s. She says the community donated money to make it a happen.

One Central Ohio balloon artist is making sure hundreds of seniors are feeling appreciated thanks to donations from the community.

“It's basically a nationwide movement that was created by balloon stylists just to help spread some love and some joy to our seniors after this crazy year that we've had,” said Stephany, owner of Ballooncasions

She's making balloon bouquets for 450 seniors from across central Ohio.

“I had a mission just to adopt one assisted living community and now we're on our sixth thanks to help from our great community,” she said.

After our interview, Stephany was able to adopt a seventh.

Each bouquet was donated by someone in the community who paid the $10.70 for the materials. Girl Scouts as well as students from three elementary students are making cards for each one.

“We’ve all had a very difficult year, but with our seniors, they've been isolated for nearly a year. So it's nice to take a moment and just show them that were care for them, that they are so loved, and we're still thinking and caring about them,” she said.

The seven facilities receiving the bouquets are:

The Inn at Olentangy Trail

The Inn at Bear Trail

The Inn at Walnut Trail

Ohio Living Sarah Moore

Brookdale Lakeview Crossing

Willow Brook Christian Communities

First & Main of Lewis Center

If you have a loved one at one of these facilities and would like to have a personalized note attached, email Stephany here.