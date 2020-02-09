What a wellness back-to-school toolkit looks like for everyone; Watch the CMC forum

Featuring Dr. Talisa Dixon, Dr. Parker L. Huston, Amanda McClafferty and host Greg Moody.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Metropolitan is hosting "Back to School Toolkit for Everyone" Wednesday afternoon as part of it's "Optimal Health Series."

The event features Dr. Talisa Dixon of Columbus City Schools, Dr. Parker L. Huston of Nationwide Children's Hospital, Amanda McClafferty of Ecole Kenwood PTO and host Greg Moody of The Ohio State University.

Dixon, Huston, and McClafferty will discuss what a wellness back-to-school toolkit looks like for everyone.